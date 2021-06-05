210507-N-NO146-1005 NORTH ARABIAN SEA (May 7, 2021) Guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61), interdicted a shipment of illicit weapons from a stateless dhow in international waters of the North Arabian Sea on May 6-7. Maritime security operations, as conducted by the U.S. Fifth Fleet, entail routine patrols to determine pattern of life in the maritime as well as to enhance mariner-to-mariner relations. These operations reassure allies and partners and preserve freedom of navigation and free flow of commerce. (U.S. Navy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2021 Date Posted: 05.08.2021 16:58 Photo ID: 6636438 VIRIN: 210508-N-NO146-1005 Resolution: 4608x3456 Size: 4.37 MB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 22 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Monterey Illicit Weapons Interdiction [Image 5 of 5], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.