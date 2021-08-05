210508-N-NO146-1001 NORTH ARABIAN SEA (May 8, 2021) Thousands of illicit weapons interdicted by guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) from a stateless dhow in international waters of the North Arabian Sea on May 6-7. Maritime security operations, as conducted by the U.S. Fifth Fleet, entail routine patrols to determine pattern of life in the maritime as well as to enhance mariner-to-mariner relations. These operations reassure allies and partners and preserve freedom of navigation and free flow of commerce. (U.S. Navy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2021 16:58
|Photo ID:
|6636437
|VIRIN:
|210508-N-NO146-1001
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|8.49 MB
|Location:
|ARABIAN SEA
|Web Views:
|44
|Downloads:
|4
This work, USS Monterey Illicit Weapons Interdiction [Image 5 of 5], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Monterey Seizes Illicit Weapons in the North Arabian Sea
LEAVE A COMMENT