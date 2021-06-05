Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Monterey Illicit Weapons Interdiction [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Monterey Illicit Weapons Interdiction

    ARABIAN SEA

    05.06.2021

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210506-N-NO146-1004 NORTH ARABIAN SEA (May 6, 2021) An SH-60 Seahawk helicopter assigned to the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61)(not shown) flies above a stateless dhow interdicted with a shipment of illicit weapons in international waters of the North Arabian Sea on May 6-7. Maritime security operations, as conducted by the U.S. Fifth Fleet, entail routine patrols to determine pattern of life in the maritime as well as to enhance mariner-to-mariner relations. These operations reassure allies and partners and preserve freedom of navigation and free flow of commerce (U.S. Navy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.08.2021 16:58
    Photo ID: 6636435
    VIRIN: 210508-N-NO146-1004
    Resolution: 2736x1824
    Size: 583.1 KB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Monterey Illicit Weapons Interdiction [Image 5 of 5], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

