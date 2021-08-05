CJTF-HOA commanding general attends World War II commemoration with French Forces in Djibouti

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe Flora, commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), U.S. Ambassador Jonathan Pratt and other distinguished visitors render their respects during a World War II commemoration at the French Army Base in Djibouti, May 8, 2021. Gen. Charles de Gaulle, who led the French forces during the war, declared the victory of the Allied Armies and the United Nations over Germany, May 8, 1945. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Missy Sterling)

