French Air Brigade Gen. Stéphane Dupont, commander, French Forces in Djibouti, Chief of Staff of the Djibouti Armed Forces Gen. Zakaria Cheik Ibrahim, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe Flora, commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), salute the Apache Company, with the East Africa Response Force, in support of CJTF-HOA during a World War II commemoration at the French Army Base in Djibouti, May 8, 2021. Victory in Europe Day, observed annually in France, celebrates the victory in Europe, ending World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Missy Sterling)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2021 Date Posted: 05.08.2021 07:28 Photo ID: 6636243 VIRIN: 210508-F-EB151-1090 Resolution: 5239x3493 Size: 8.67 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CJTF-HOA commanding general attends World War II commemoration with French Forces in Djibouti [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.