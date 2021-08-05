Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA commanding general attends World War II commemoration with French Forces in Djibouti [Image 1 of 3]

    CJTF-HOA commanding general attends World War II commemoration with French Forces in Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI

    05.08.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    French Air Brigade Gen. Stéphane Dupont, commander, French Forces in Djibouti, Chief of Staff of the Djibouti Armed Forces Gen. Zakaria Cheik Ibrahim, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe Flora, commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), salute the Apache Company, with the East Africa Response Force, in support of CJTF-HOA during a World War II commemoration at the French Army Base in Djibouti, May 8, 2021. Victory in Europe Day, observed annually in France, celebrates the victory in Europe, ending World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Missy Sterling)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2021
    Date Posted: 05.08.2021 07:28
    Photo ID: 6636243
    VIRIN: 210508-F-EB151-1090
    Resolution: 5239x3493
    Size: 8.67 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA commanding general attends World War II commemoration with French Forces in Djibouti [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRICOM
    CJTF-HOA
    Victory in Europe Day
    V-E Day
    Forces Françaises stationnées à Djibouti
    World War II commemoration

