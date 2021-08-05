CJTF-HOA commanding general attends World War II commemoration with French Forces in Djibouti

Apache Company, with the East Africa Response Force, in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) present arms during a World War II commemoration at the French Army Base in Djibouti, May 8, 2021. U.S., French and Djiboutian armed forces assembled during the commemoration to demonstrate their solidarity for overcoming adversity and promoting freedom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Missy Sterling)

