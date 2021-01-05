Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    01 May Promotions

    01 May Promotions

    UNITED KINGDOM

    05.01.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    SSgt Richard Stout with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211 after being promoted aboard Her Majesties Ship Queen Elizabeth in Portsmouth, United Kingdom (UK) on 01 May, 2021. VMFA-211 "The Wake Island Avengers" are deployed in support of the UK Carrier Strike Group 21. The U.S. and UK enjoy a longstanding and unbreakable alliance and defense relationship based on our shared values and principles. (Courtesy photo by US Marine Corps MSgt Ryan Goff)

