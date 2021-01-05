SSgt Richard Stout with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211 is promoted aboard Her Majesties Ship Queen Elizabeth in Portsmouth, United Kingdom (UK) on 01 May, 2021. VMFA-211 "The Wake Island Avengers" are deployed in support of the UK Carrier Strike Group 21. The U.S. and UK enjoy a longstanding and unbreakable alliance and defense relationship based on our shared values and principles. (Courtesy photo by US Marine Corps MSgt Ryan Goff)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2021 Date Posted: 05.08.2021 08:15 Photo ID: 6636237 VIRIN: 210501-M-MS099-211 Resolution: 5181x3712 Size: 16.2 MB Location: GB Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 01 May Promotions [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.