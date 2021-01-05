01 May Promotions

Cpl Audrey Baker with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211 is promoted aboard Her Majesties Ship Queen Elizabeth in Portsmouth, United Kingdom (UK) on 01 May, 2021. VMFA-211 "The Wake Island Avengers" are deployed in support of the UK Carrier Strike Group 21. The U.S. and UK enjoy a longstanding and unbreakable alliance and defense relationship based on our shared values and principles. (Courtesy photo by US Marine Corps MSgt Ryan Goff)
