    DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 9 of 9]

    DEFENDER-Europe 21

    ROMANIA

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 82nd Airborne Division and Multinational partners tour an EC-130H Compass Call Aircraft brought by the 43rd Electronic Combat Squadron from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base for the jont, multinational airborne operation Swift Response at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, May 7, 2021. Swift Response 21 is the first exercise of the larger operation Defender Europe 21 during which U.S. forces work closely together with NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.08.2021 04:38
    Photo ID: 6636156
    VIRIN: 210507-A-HK139-727
    Resolution: 5226x3484
    Size: 820.03 KB
    Location: RO
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    SwiftResponse
    82ndAirborneDiv
    DefenderEurope

