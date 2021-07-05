U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 82nd Airborne Division and Multinational partners tour an EC-130H Compass Call Aircraft brought by the 43rd Electronic Combat Squadron from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base for the jont, multinational airborne operation Swift Response at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, May 7, 2021. Swift Response 21 is the first exercise of the larger operation Defender Europe 21 during which U.S. forces work closely together with NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2021 Date Posted: 05.08.2021 04:38 Photo ID: 6636155 VIRIN: 210507-A-HK139-707 Resolution: 5359x3573 Size: 938.14 KB Location: RO Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.