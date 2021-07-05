Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Ninth District Change Of Command [Image 1 of 4]

    Coast Guard Ninth District Change Of Command

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lauren Steenson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Members of the Coast Guard Ninth District color guard present colors for a change-of-command ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 7, 2021. Rear Adm. Michael Johnston relieved Rear Adm. Donna Cottrell as the commander of the Great Lakes region. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lauren Steenson

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 16:15
    Photo ID: 6635846
    VIRIN: 210507-G-MV266-0001
    Resolution: 3000x2002
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Ninth District Change Of Command [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Lauren Steenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Ninth District Change Of Command
    Coast Guard Ninth District Change Of Command
    Coast Guard Ninth District Change Of Command
    Coast Guard Ninth District Change Of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cleveland
    great lakes
    change of command
    johnston
    cottrell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT