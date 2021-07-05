Coast Guard Ninth District Change Of Command

Members of the Coast Guard Ninth District color guard present colors for a change-of-command ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 7, 2021. Rear Adm. Michael Johnston relieved Rear Adm. Donna Cottrell as the commander of the Great Lakes region. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lauren Steenson

