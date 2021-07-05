Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Ninth District Change Of Command [Image 3 of 4]

    Coast Guard Ninth District Change Of Command

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lauren Steenson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Adm. Karl Schultz, U.S. Coast Guard commandant, shakes hands with Rear Adm. Donna Cottrell after presenting her with an award at a change-of-command and retirement ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 7, 2021. Cottrell retired after 38 years of service. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lauren Steenson

