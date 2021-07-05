Coast Guard Ninth District Change Of Command

Adm. Karl Schultz, U.S. Coast Guard commandant, shakes hands with Rear Adm. Donna Cottrell after presenting her with an award at a change-of-command and retirement ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 7, 2021. Cottrell retired after 38 years of service. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lauren Steenson
