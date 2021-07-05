Coast Guard Ninth District Change Of Command

Vice Adm. Steven Poulin oversees Rear Adm. Michael Johnston relieve Rear Adm. Donna Cottrell as commander of the Coast Guard Ninth District during a change-of-command ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 7, 2021. Cottrell has retired after 38 years of service. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lauren Steenson

