    Higbee earns ‘spot’ on FCFD staff [Image 2 of 2]

    Higbee earns ‘spot’ on FCFD staff

    UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Aleah Castrejon 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    FORT CARSON, Colo. — Higbee is held March 24, 2021, during a retirement ceremony for Police Chief Christopher Zimmerman March 24, 2021, at the Fort Carson Main Fire Station on Fort Carson. (Photo by Aleah M. Castrejon)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 15:51
    This work, Higbee earns 'spot' on FCFD staff [Image 2 of 2], by Aleah Castrejon, identified by DVIDS

    imcom
    u.s. army
    Fort carson fire department
    hqamc
    Higbee

