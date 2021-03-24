FORT CARSON, Colo. — Higbee lays down at the Fort Carson Main Fire Station on Fort Carson recently. (Photo by Nicole Bell)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 15:50
|Photo ID:
|6635829
|VIRIN:
|210324-A-ON894-010
|Resolution:
|1460x1460
|Size:
|312.51 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Higbee earns ‘spot’ on FCFD staff [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Higbee earns ‘spot’ on FCFD staff
LEAVE A COMMENT