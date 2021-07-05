Williamson Takes Command of Naval Station Great Lakes

GREAT LAKES, Il. (May 7, 2021) Capt. Jason Williamson, commanding officer, Naval Station Great Lakes, salutes the sideboys during NSGL's Change of Command ceremony at Ross Theater. Williamson relieved Capt. Raymond Leung as NSGL commanding officer, providing base operating support to over 50 tenant commands, including Recruit Training Command, the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)

