GREAT LAKES, Il. (May 7, 2021) Capt. Raymond Leung salutes the sideboys during Naval Station Great Lakes' Change of Command ceremony at Ross Theater. Capt. Jason Williamson relieved Leung as NSGL commanding officer, providing base operating support to over 50 tenant commands, including Recruit Training Command, the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 14:36
|Photo ID:
|6635607
|VIRIN:
|210507-N-GY005-1064
|Resolution:
|2684x3758
|Size:
|787 KB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Williamson Takes Command of Naval Station Great Lakes [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT