Williamson Takes Command of Naval Station Great Lakes

GREAT LAKES, Il. (May 7, 2021) Capt. Raymond Leung salutes the sideboys during Naval Station Great Lakes' Change of Command ceremony at Ross Theater. Capt. Jason Williamson relieved Leung as NSGL commanding officer, providing base operating support to over 50 tenant commands, including Recruit Training Command, the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)

