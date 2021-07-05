Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Williamson Takes Command of Naval Station Great Lakes [Image 5 of 8]

    Williamson Takes Command of Naval Station Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (May 7, 2021) Naval Station Great Lakes' official party stands for the national anthem, performed by Navy Band Great Lakes, and colors presentation, performed by Training Support Center Great Lakes' color guard, during NSGL’s Change of Command ceremony at Ross Theater. Capt. Jason Williamson relieved Capt. Raymond Leung as NSGL commanding officer, providing base operating support to over 50 tenant commands, including Recruit Training Command, the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 14:35
    Photo ID: 6635605
    VIRIN: 210507-N-GY005-1014
    Resolution: 4098x2927
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Naval Station Great Lakes

    Ceremony
    CNRMA
    Great Lakes
    US Navy
    Change of Command

