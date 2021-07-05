GREAT LAKES, Il. (May 7, 2021) Naval Station Great Lakes' official party stands for the national anthem, performed by Navy Band Great Lakes, and colors presentation, performed by Training Support Center Great Lakes' color guard, during NSGL’s Change of Command ceremony at Ross Theater. Capt. Jason Williamson relieved Capt. Raymond Leung as NSGL commanding officer, providing base operating support to over 50 tenant commands, including Recruit Training Command, the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2021 Date Posted: 05.07.2021 14:35 Photo ID: 6635605 VIRIN: 210507-N-GY005-1014 Resolution: 4098x2927 Size: 1.23 MB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Williamson Takes Command of Naval Station Great Lakes [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.