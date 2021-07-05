Holocaust survivor speaks for the voiceless

Steven Frank, a Holocaust survivor, poses for a photo. Frank talked to the Department of Defense Education Europe students, teachers, and U.S. Air Force via Zoom at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 30, 2021, to share stories about his life and answer any questions the students had about the Holocaust. (Courtesy photo)

