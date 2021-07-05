Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Holocaust survivor speaks for the voiceless [Image 3 of 3]

    Holocaust survivor speaks for the voiceless

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.07.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Steven Frank, a Holocaust survivor, poses for a photo. Frank talked to the Department of Defense Education Europe students, teachers, and U.S. Air Force via Zoom at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 30, 2021, to share stories about his life and answer any questions the students had about the Holocaust. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 08:45
    Photo ID: 6634889
    VIRIN: 210430-F-VQ832-1033
    Resolution: 640x400
    Size: 54.45 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holocaust survivor speaks for the voiceless [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Holocaust survivor speaks for the voiceless
    Holocaust survivor speaks for the voiceless
    Holocaust survivor speaks for the voiceless

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Holocaust survivor speaks for the voiceless

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ramstein

    TAGS

    Germany
    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    USAFE
    DoD
    86th Airlift Wing
    DODEA
    Ramstein Air Base
    Military
    United States Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    air power
    Holocaust
    86 AW
    Holocaust remembrance
    RAB
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    DODEA Europe
    World’s Best Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT