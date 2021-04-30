Holocaust survivor speaks for the voiceless

Department of Defense Education Activity students, teachers, and U.S. Air Force Airmen listen to a Holocaust remembrance presentation by Steven Frank, Holocaust survivor, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 30, 2021. Frank spoke about personal experiences during the Holocaust and why the victims should never be forgotten. (U.S. Air Force image by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)
