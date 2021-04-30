Department of Defense Education Activity students look at an image of a yellow Star of David during a Holocaust remembrance event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 30, 2021. The yellow Star of David was used to differentiate Jews from the rest of the European population, banning them from normal daily activities. (U.S. Air Force image by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)
Holocaust survivor speaks for the voiceless
