    31 FW Local Nationals available to receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine [Image 2 of 3]

    31 FW Local Nationals available to receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A group of 31st Fighter Wing local nationals prepare to receive their first Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 7, 2021. The vaccine is available to all 31st Fighter Wing local national employees. Local national employees make up a large percentage of Aviano’s workforce and are crucial to completing the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

    This work, 31 FW Local Nationals available to receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    Local Nationals
    31 FW
    LN
    31 MDG
    COVID19

