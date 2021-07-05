31 FW Local Nationals available to receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Gianpietro Polo Friz, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron purchasing agent, receives his first Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 7, 2021. The vaccine is available to all 31st Fighter Wing local national employees. Local national employees make up a large percentage of Aviano’s workforce and are crucial to completing the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

