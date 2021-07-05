Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31 FW Local Nationals available to receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine [Image 1 of 3]

    31 FW Local Nationals available to receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Gianpietro Polo Friz, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron purchasing agent, receives his first Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 7, 2021. The vaccine is available to all 31st Fighter Wing local national employees. Local national employees make up a large percentage of Aviano’s workforce and are crucial to completing the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

    vaccine
    local national
    covid-19
    moderna

