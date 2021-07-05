Gianpietro Polo Friz, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron purchasing agent, receives his first Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 7, 2021. The vaccine is available to all 31st Fighter Wing local national employees. Local national employees make up a large percentage of Aviano’s workforce and are crucial to completing the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 06:33
|Photo ID:
|6634700
|VIRIN:
|210507-F-ZR251-1022
|Resolution:
|5697x3798
|Size:
|8.69 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31 FW Local Nationals available to receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
