    More than just a rose: The story of TSgt Otero [Image 2 of 4]

    More than just a rose: The story of TSgt Otero

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jan Valle 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A 1968 Chevrolet C-10 carries canvases of roses, Dec. 14, 2020 at Tucson, Arizona. There were 65 canvas prints from an original canvas that was painted in 2001 when Otero served in the Marine Corps. (Courtesy photo from TSgt Victor Otero)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 06:25
    Photo ID: 6634685
    VIRIN: 210507-F-AV821-1002
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 177.21 KB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, More than just a rose: The story of TSgt Otero [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    More than just a rose: The story of TSgt Otero

    Djibouti
    AFRICA
    Otero
    Chabelley
    435 AEW

