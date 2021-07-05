Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    More than just a rose: The story of TSgt Otero [Image 1 of 4]

    More than just a rose: The story of TSgt Otero

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jan Valle 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sergeant Luke Naughton, a pararescueman for the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron performs a jump on April 21, 2021 at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. Naughton conducted a jump with a backpack full of canvases of roses attached to raise awareness for cystic fibrosis. (Courtesy photo from TSgt Victor Otero)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 06:25
    Photo ID: 6634684
    VIRIN: 210507-F-AV821-1001
    Resolution: 1600x720
    Size: 74.07 KB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, More than just a rose: The story of TSgt Otero [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    More than just a rose: The story of TSgt Otero
    More than just a rose: The story of TSgt Otero
    More than just a rose: The story of TSgt Otero
    More than just a rose: The story of TSgt Otero

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    More than just a rose: The story of TSgt Otero

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    AFRICA
    Otero
    Chabelley
    435 AEW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT