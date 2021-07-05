Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    More than just a rose: The story of TSgt Otero [Image 4 of 4]

    More than just a rose: The story of TSgt Otero

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jan Valle 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    The 306th Rescue Squadron shield is a shield for the unit assigned to the 943rd Rescue Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. Otero is assigned to this squadron for his reserve unit back home. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by 306th Rescue Squadron)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 06:26
    Photo ID: 6634687
    VIRIN: 210507-F-AV821-1004
    Resolution: 1405x1599
    Size: 173.57 KB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, More than just a rose: The story of TSgt Otero [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    More than just a rose: The story of TSgt Otero
    More than just a rose: The story of TSgt Otero
    More than just a rose: The story of TSgt Otero
    More than just a rose: The story of TSgt Otero

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    More than just a rose: The story of TSgt Otero

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    AFRICA
    Otero
    Chabelley
    435 AEW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT