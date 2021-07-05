The 306th Rescue Squadron shield is a shield for the unit assigned to the 943rd Rescue Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. Otero is assigned to this squadron for his reserve unit back home. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by 306th Rescue Squadron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2021 Date Posted: 05.07.2021 06:26 Photo ID: 6634687 VIRIN: 210507-F-AV821-1004 Resolution: 1405x1599 Size: 173.57 KB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, More than just a rose: The story of TSgt Otero [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.