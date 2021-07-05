CFAY Harbor Security Conducts Patrol

210507-N-HH215-1136
YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 7, 2020) – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Adam Harvey, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) harbor security department, conducts a routine harbor patrol of CFAY’s Truman Bay. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler R. Fraser)
|05.07.2021
|05.07.2021 04:55
|6634659
|210507-N-HH215-1136
|7209x4806
|2.77 MB
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|3
|2
