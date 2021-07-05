Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY Harbor Security Conducts Patrol [Image 9 of 13]

    CFAY Harbor Security Conducts Patrol

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Fraser 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    210507-N-HH215-1111
    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 7, 2020) – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Adam Harvey, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) harbor security department, pilots a harbor security boat while conducting a routine harbor patrol in the waters surrounding CFAY. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler R. Fraser)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

