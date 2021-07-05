CFAY Harbor Security Conducts Patrol

210507-N-HH215-1160

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 7, 2020) – Master-at-Arms 1st Class Luis Vazquez, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) harbor security department, throws line in preparation for mooring after completing a routine harbor patrol in the waters surrounding CFAY. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler R. Fraser)

