The 40th Combat Aviation Brigade's Task Force Phoenix T-wall mural for its 2015-2016 deployment stands in front of the Tactical Operations Center at Camp Buehring, Kuwait.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 04:00
|Photo ID:
|6634628
|VIRIN:
|210501-A-DP660-125
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 40th Combat Aviation Brigade T-walls at Camp Buehring [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Jason Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
