Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade T-walls at Camp Buehring [Image 1 of 4]

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade T-walls at Camp Buehring

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Maj. Jason Sweeney 

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade

    The 40th Combat Aviation Brigade -- Task Force Phoenix -- is back at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, poised to take over the mission from the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade -- Task Force Anvil. One longstanding deployment tradition is to paint unit murals on the T-walls that are everywhere along the roads and around the buildings at the camp. The 40th CAB left a T-wall mural when it was deployed here five years ago in 2015-2016. And 10 years ago back in 2011, the 40th CAB, as Task Force Condor, left its mark when it passed through Camp Buehring on the way to Iraq. The 40th Combat Aviation Brigade's T-wall mural seen here is a little worse for the wear after 10 years of Camp Buehring's sun and wind. The 40th CAB, as Task Force Condor, passed through Camp Buehring in 2011 on the way to Iraq.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 04:00
    Photo ID: 6634626
    VIRIN: 210501-A-DP660-917
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 40th Combat Aviation Brigade T-walls at Camp Buehring [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Jason Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade T-walls at Camp Buehring
    40th Combat Aviation Brigade T-walls at Camp Buehring
    40th Combat Aviation Brigade T-walls at Camp Buehring
    40th Combat Aviation Brigade T-walls at Camp Buehring

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Buehring
    California National Guard
    T-walls
    40th Combat Aviation Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT