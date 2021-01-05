40th Combat Aviation Brigade T-walls at Camp Buehring

The 40th Combat Aviation Brigade -- Task Force Phoenix -- is back at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, poised to take over the mission from the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade -- Task Force Anvil. One longstanding deployment tradition is to paint unit murals on the T-walls that are everywhere along the roads and around the buildings at the camp. The 40th CAB left a T-wall mural when it was deployed here five years ago in 2015-2016. And 10 years ago back in 2011, the 40th CAB, as Task Force Condor, left its mark when it passed through Camp Buehring on the way to Iraq. The 40th Combat Aviation Brigade's T-wall mural seen here is a little worse for the wear after 10 years of Camp Buehring's sun and wind. The 40th CAB, as Task Force Condor, passed through Camp Buehring in 2011 on the way to Iraq.

