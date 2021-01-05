40th Combat Aviation Brigade T-walls at Camp Buehring

The 40th Combat Aviation Brigade will leave a third T-wall mural under the Middle Eastern sun to mark the current 2021-2022 deployment at the luxury all-inclusive resort of Camp Buehring, Kuwait.

