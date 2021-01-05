Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade T-walls at Camp Buehring [Image 2 of 4]

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade T-walls at Camp Buehring

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Maj. Jason Sweeney 

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade

    The 40th Combat Aviation Brigade will leave a third T-wall mural under the Middle Eastern sun to mark the current 2021-2022 deployment at the luxury all-inclusive resort of Camp Buehring, Kuwait.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 40th Combat Aviation Brigade T-walls at Camp Buehring [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Jason Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Buehring
    California National Guard
    T-walls
    40th Combat Aviation Brigade

