    436th AW commander completes final flight on C-5 [Image 5 of 5]

    436th AW commander completes final flight on C-5

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Matthew Jones, 436th Airlift Wing commander, celebrates with colleagues following his fini flight at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 4, 2021. A “fini flight” is an Air Force tradition where an Airman and their family celebrate their final flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge)

    Dover AFB
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover
    C-5 Super Galaxy

