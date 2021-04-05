436th AW commander completes final flight on C-5

Col. Matthew Jones, 436th Airlift Wing commander, waves to family and colleagues following his fini flight in a C-5M Super Galaxy at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 4, 2021. A “fini flight” is an Air Force tradition where an Airman and their family celebrate their final flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge)

