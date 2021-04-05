436th AW commander completes final flight on C-5

Christie Jones pours champagne on her husband, Col. Matthew Jones, 436th Airlift Wing commander, following his fini flight at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 4, 2021. A “fini flight” is an Air Force tradition where an Airman and their family celebrate their final flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 16:47
|Photo ID:
|6633621
|VIRIN:
|210504-F-UO935-1292
|Resolution:
|3252x2090
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
