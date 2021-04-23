Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Service Recognition Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 23, 2021) - Vanessa Hall, a medical support assistant at Naval Hospital Jacksonville's Behavioral Health Clinic, checks in a patient. Hall, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, says, “Great customer service and making everyone feel comfortable is job number one.” Public Service Recognition Week, May 2 - 8, honors the men and women who serve our nation as civilian employees. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #PSRW #FacesofNHJax
