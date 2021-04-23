Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Service Recognition Week [Image 2 of 2]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Service Recognition Week

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 23, 2021) - Vanessa Hall, a medical support assistant at Naval Hospital Jacksonville's Behavioral Health Clinic, checks in a patient. Hall, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, says, “Great customer service and making everyone feel comfortable is job number one.” Public Service Recognition Week, May 2 - 8, honors the men and women who serve our nation as civilian employees. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #PSRW #FacesofNHJax

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 15:01
    Photo ID: 6633285
    VIRIN: 210423-N-QA097-010
    Resolution: 2441x2943
    Size: 878.01 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Service Recognition Week [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Nurses Week
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Service Recognition Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Public Service Recognition Week
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Behavioral Health Clinic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT