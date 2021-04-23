JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 23, 2021) - Vanessa Hall, a medical support assistant at Naval Hospital Jacksonville's Behavioral Health Clinic, checks in a patient. Hall, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, says, “Great customer service and making everyone feel comfortable is job number one.” Public Service Recognition Week, May 2 - 8, honors the men and women who serve our nation as civilian employees. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #PSRW #FacesofNHJax

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2021 Date Posted: 05.06.2021 15:01 Photo ID: 6633285 VIRIN: 210423-N-QA097-010 Resolution: 2441x2943 Size: 878.01 KB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Service Recognition Week [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.