Retirees Supporting COVID-19 Response

Ed Otto, a Reemployed Annuitant with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, heads toward a patient to provide direction and assistance as they arrive to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at the New Jersey Institute of Technology Community Vaccination Center in Newark, N.J., April 2021. One of his jobs at the NJIT CVC is helping the handicapped through the vaccination process. After 35 years combined federal service with the Department of the Air Force, including active duty, reserves and civil service, Otto retired in 2014.
Retirees still finding ways to serve the nation
