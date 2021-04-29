Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retirees Supporting COVID-19 Response [Image 3 of 3]

    Retirees Supporting COVID-19 Response

    NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia District

    Ed Otto, a Reemployed Annuitant with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, heads toward a patient to provide direction and assistance as they arrive to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at the New Jersey Institute of Technology Community Vaccination Center in Newark, N.J., April 2021. One of his jobs at the NJIT CVC is helping the handicapped through the vaccination process. After 35 years combined federal service with the Department of the Air Force, including active duty, reserves and civil service, Otto retired in 2014.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 13:46
