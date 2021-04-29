Beth Utrecht, a Reemployed Annuitant with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, works the registration desk at the New Jersey Institute of Technology Community Vaccination Center in Newark, N.J., April 2021. Utecht, who retired from federal service in June 2014 from Garrison Dam in North Dakota (a project of USACE’s Omaha District), traveled from her hometown in Mesa, Arizona, to New Jersey to assist with the CVC mission. Utecht said a big part of her responsibilities on the CVC registration desk is making patients comfortable because some people are scared. “I try to empathize with each individual sitting in front of [me]."

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2021 Date Posted: 05.06.2021 Retirees Supporting COVID-19 Response Mission