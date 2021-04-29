Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retirees Supporting COVID-19 Response Mission

    Retirees Supporting COVID-19 Response Mission

    NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia District

    Beth Utrecht, a Reemployed Annuitant with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, works the registration desk at the New Jersey Institute of Technology Community Vaccination Center in Newark, N.J., April 2021. Utecht, who retired from federal service in June 2014 from Garrison Dam in North Dakota (a project of USACE’s Omaha District), traveled from her hometown in Mesa, Arizona, to New Jersey to assist with the CVC mission. Utecht said a big part of her responsibilities on the CVC registration desk is making patients comfortable because some people are scared. “I try to empathize with each individual sitting in front of [me]."

    This work, Retirees Supporting COVID-19 Response Mission [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Retirees still finding ways to serve the nation

