Linda Souza-Barney, a Reemployed Annuitant with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, directs patients at the York College Community Vaccination Center in Queens, April 2021. Souza-Barney, who retired from USACE in 2013 traveled from her home in Kapa‘a, Hawaii, on the island of Kauai to New York to support the CVC mission.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 13:46
|Photo ID:
|6633139
|VIRIN:
|210501-A-A1403-300
|Resolution:
|6253x4169
|Size:
|940.13 KB
|Location:
|NEWARK, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Retirees Supporting COVID-19 Mission [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Retirees still finding ways to serve the nation
