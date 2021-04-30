Linda Souza-Barney, a Reemployed Annuitant with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, directs patients at the York College Community Vaccination Center in Queens, April 2021. Souza-Barney, who retired from USACE in 2013 traveled from her home in Kapa‘a, Hawaii, on the island of Kauai to New York to support the CVC mission.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2021 Date Posted: 05.06.2021 13:46 Photo ID: 6633139 VIRIN: 210501-A-A1403-300 Resolution: 6253x4169 Size: 940.13 KB Location: NEWARK, NJ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Retirees Supporting COVID-19 Mission [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.