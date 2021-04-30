Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retirees Supporting COVID-19 Mission [Image 1 of 3]

    Retirees Supporting COVID-19 Mission

    NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia District

    Linda Souza-Barney, a Reemployed Annuitant with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, directs patients at the York College Community Vaccination Center in Queens, April 2021. Souza-Barney, who retired from USACE in 2013 traveled from her home in Kapa‘a, Hawaii, on the island of Kauai to New York to support the CVC mission.

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 13:46
    Location: NEWARK, NJ, US 
