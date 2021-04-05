Commander, U.S. Submarine Forces Visits USS Tennessee (SSBN 734)

KINGS BAY, Ga. (May 4, 2021) – Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, Commander, U.S. Submarine Forces, (left), visited USS Tennessee (SSBN 734) during a tour of the Kings Bay dry dock area May 4, 2021. USS Tennessee is currently undergoing an extended maintenance period and will be the last boat in the dry dock before a 15-month $592 million dry dock overhaul project shifts into full gear later this summer.

