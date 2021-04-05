Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Commander, Submarine Forces Visits USS Tennessee (SSBN 734) [Image 3 of 6]

    Commander, Submarine Forces Visits USS Tennessee (SSBN 734)

    UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Keith Boydston 

    TRIDENT Refit Facility - Kings Bay

    KINGS BAY, Ga. (May 4, 2020) – Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, Commander, U.S. Submarine Forces, (left/foreground), visited USS Tennessee (SSBN 734) during a tour of the Kings Bay dry dock area May 4, 2021. USS Tennessee is currently undergoing an extended maintenance period and will be the last boat in the dry dock before a 15-month $592 million dry dock overhaul project shifts into full gear later this summer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 13:24
    Photo ID: 6633080
    VIRIN: 210504-D-EO086-993
    Resolution: 1390x987
    Size: 455.96 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Submarine Forces Visits USS Tennessee (SSBN 734) [Image 6 of 6], by Keith Boydston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commander, Submarine Forces, Visits Kings Bay
    Commander, Submarine Forces Visits Kings Bay
    Commander, Submarine Forces Visits USS Tennessee (SSBN 734)
    Commander, Submarine Forces Visits USS Tennessee (SSBN 734)
    Commander, U.S. Submarine Forces Visits USS Tennessee (SSBN 734)
    Commander, U.S. Submarine Forces Visit USS Tennessee (SSBN 734)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay

    Kings Bay

    TAGS

    Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay
    Submarine Forces
    Trident Refit Facility Kings Bay
    Submarine Forces Atlantic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT