Commander, Submarine Forces, Visits Kings Bay

KINGS BAY, Ga. (May 4, 2021) - Capt. Edward Robledo, Commanding Officer, TRIDENT Refit Facility, Kings Bay (left), discusses dry dock operations and overhaul plans with Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, Commander, U.S. Submarine Forces, (center), and Rear Adm. John Spencer, Commander, Submarine Group Ten (right). Vice Adm. Caudle visited the Kings Bay waterfront May 4, 2021, where he presented TRF-KB with the Meritorious Unit Commendation.

