KINGS BAY, Ga. (May 4, 2021) - Capt. Edward Robledo, Commanding Officer, TRIDENT Refit Facility, Kings Bay (left), discusses dry dock operations and overhaul plans with Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, Commander, U.S. Submarine Forces, (center), and Rear Adm. John Spencer, Commander, Submarine Group Ten (right). Vice Adm. Caudle visited the Kings Bay waterfront May 4, 2021, where he presented TRF-KB with the Meritorious Unit Commendation.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 13:22
|Photo ID:
|6633069
|VIRIN:
|210504-D-EO086-864
|Resolution:
|916x946
|Size:
|326.05 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, Submarine Forces Visits Kings Bay [Image 6 of 6], by Keith Boydston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
