CSAF visits Scott Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., looks down the corridor of a Negatively Pressurized Conex Lite on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, April 27,2021. The NPCL is a transportation and isolation module that can be loaded on to aircraft to safely move individuals with COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Shannon Moorehead)

Date Taken: 04.27.2021 Location: SCOTT AFB, IL, US by A1C Shannon Moorehead