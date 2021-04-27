U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., looks down the corridor of a Negatively Pressurized Conex Lite on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, April 27,2021. The NPCL is a transportation and isolation module that can be loaded on to aircraft to safely move individuals with COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Shannon Moorehead)
Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
Date Posted:
|05.05.2021 18:22
Photo ID:
|6630685
VIRIN:
|210427-F-HF074-2002
Resolution:
|7798x5296
Size:
|5.65 MB
Location:
|SCOTT AFB, IL, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
This work, CSAF visits Scott Air Force Base [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Shannon Moorehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
