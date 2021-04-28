U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kristin Savage, 375th Air Mobility Wing public affairs specialist, asks Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr.,a question on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, April 28, 2021. Brown visited the Airman Leadership School attendees to meet with future leaders and provide guidance. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Shannon Moorehead)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2021 18:22
|Photo ID:
|6630683
|VIRIN:
|210428-F-HF074-1006
|Resolution:
|7345x4677
|Size:
|21.95 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AFB, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSAF visits Scott Air Force Base [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Shannon Moorehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
