Sharene Brown, spouse to U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., exchanges greetings at a Diversity Inclusion & Belonging discussion on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, April 28, 2021. The purpose of the forum was to highlight successes, challenges and their vision for the future. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Shannon Moorehead)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2021 18:21
|Photo ID:
|6630686
|VIRIN:
|210428-F-HF074-3002
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|35.44 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AFB, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSAF visits Scott Air Force Base [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Shannon Moorehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
