    CSAF visits Scott Air Force Base [Image 9 of 9]

    CSAF visits Scott Air Force Base

    SCOTT AFB, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Shannon Moorehead 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Sharene Brown, spouse to U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., exchanges greetings at a Diversity Inclusion & Belonging discussion on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, April 28, 2021. The purpose of the forum was to highlight successes, challenges and their vision for the future. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Shannon Moorehead)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 18:21
    Location: SCOTT AFB, IL, US
    TAGS

    Scott AFB
    375th AMW
    Team Scott

