200430-N-QC706-0098 – CORONADO, Calif. – Medal of Honor recipient Sen. Robert Kerrey addresses SEAL Qualification Training Class 342 during the class’ graduation, April 30, 2020. Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Center provides initial assessment and selection and subsequent advanced training to the Sailors who make up the Navy’s SEAL and Special Boat communities. These communities support the NSW mission, providing maritime special operations forces to conduct full-spectrum operations, unilaterally or with partners, to support national objectives. For more information on the NSW pipeline, visit https://www.sealswcc.com/. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony W. Walker/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2021 18:02
|Photo ID:
|6630512
|VIRIN:
|200430-N-QC706-0098
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|CORONADO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SEAL Qualification Training Class 342 Graduation [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Anthony Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
