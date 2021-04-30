Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEAL Qualification Training Class 342 Graduation [Image 3 of 5]

    SEAL Qualification Training Class 342 Graduation

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anthony Walker 

    Naval Special Warfare Center

    200430-N-QC706-0120 – CORONADO, Calif. – Medal of Honor recipient Master Chief (ret.) Edward Byers addresses the class during SEAL Qualification Training Class 342’s graduation, April 30, 2020. Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Center provides initial assessment and selection and subsequent advanced training to the Sailors who make up the Navy’s SEAL and Special Boat communities. These communities support the NSW mission, providing maritime special operations forces to conduct full-spectrum operations, unilaterally or with partners, to support national objectives. For more information on the NSW pipeline, visit https://www.sealswcc.com/. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony W. Walker/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 18:02
    Photo ID: 6630513
    VIRIN: 200430-N-QC706-0120
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CA, US 
    This work, SEAL Qualification Training Class 342 Graduation [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Anthony Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

