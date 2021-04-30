200430-N-QC706-0327 – CORONADO, Calif. – Medal of Honor recipient Master Chief (ret.) Edward Byers, guest speaker during SEAL Qualification Training Class 342’s graduation, congratulates the class honor man, April 30, 2020. Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Center provides initial assessment and selection and subsequent advanced training to the Sailors who make up the Navy’s SEAL and Special Boat communities. These communities support the NSW mission, providing maritime special operations forces to conduct full-spectrum operations, unilaterally or with partners, to support national objectives. For more information on the NSW pipeline, visit https://www.sealswcc.com/. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony W. Walker/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2021 Date Posted: 05.05.2021 18:02 Photo ID: 6630515 VIRIN: 200430-N-QC706-0327 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.28 MB Location: CORONADO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SEAL Qualification Training Class 342 Graduation [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Anthony Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.